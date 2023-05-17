Prince Harry and Meghan Markle swerved a "near catastrophic" car chase at the hands of "aggressive paparazzi".

The incident took place on Tuesday evening (16 May) after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and her mother Doria Ragland made an appearance at the awards ceremony by the Ms. Foundation for Women.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."

It was reported to involve six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the people around them. Photos of the trio sitting in a New York taxi have since popped up across social media.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety," the spokesperson added. "Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

Concerned fans turned to social media over the appalling incident, with many likening it to Diana's death.

"Princess Diana's life was cut short because of these vultures," one person wrote. "I see they want to do the same thing to Prince Harry & Meghan. You are not doing this."

Another added: "Oh blimey. Thoughts go to Prince Harry, who must be traumatised given that his mother Diana met a very similar fate, and also Meghan Markle too, who must have been left quite shaken by it. Thank God it didn't go the same way as it did with Diana."





















