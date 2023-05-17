News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle swerved a "near catastrophic" car chase at the hands of "aggressive paparazzi".
The incident took place on Tuesday evening (16 May) after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and her mother Doria Ragland made an appearance at the awards ceremony by the Ms. Foundation for Women.
"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."
It was reported to involve six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the people around them. Photos of the trio sitting in a New York taxi have since popped up across social media.
"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety," the spokesperson added. "Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”
Concerned fans turned to social media over the appalling incident, with many likening it to Diana's death.
"Princess Diana's life was cut short because of these vultures," one person wrote. "I see they want to do the same thing to Prince Harry & Meghan. You are not doing this."
Another added: "Oh blimey. Thoughts go to Prince Harry, who must be traumatised given that his mother Diana met a very similar fate, and also Meghan Markle too, who must have been left quite shaken by it. Thank God it didn't go the same way as it did with Diana."
\u201cGiven how Princess Diana died the news of Harry and Meghan being involved in a "near catastrophic chase" involving paparazzi is terrifying.\u201d— Carmine Sabia (@Carmine Sabia) 1684334568
\u201cWow\u2026 the paparazzi need to leave Harry and Meghan alone. I\u2019d like to think Princess Diana was watching over and protecting them cause this is crazy. \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffe\u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Jennifer D. Laws (@Jennifer D. Laws) 1684334127
\u201cThis is next level scary. He\u2019s already talked about how he feared the same fate for Meghan. I remember when Princess Diana\u2019s accident happened. No wonder Harry guards his wife the way he does. These people/paps are dangerous\u201d— itstheRoc (@itstheRoc) 1684334283
\u201cregardless of what your thoughts are on harry and meghan, this is actually horrifying and scarily similar to what happened to diana\u201d— emma \ud83d\udc11\u2728 (@emma \ud83d\udc11\u2728) 1684334229
\u201cOmg, I feel physically ill. I hope with all my being that Harry, Meghan, and Doria are safe and well. The paparazzi is legitimately disgusting and a scourge on society with their recklessness. Nothing has been learnt from Diana's tragic death. #Weloveyoumeghanandharry\u201d— \u2600\ufe0f (@\u2600\ufe0f) 1684334173
