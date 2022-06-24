Doctors found a miniature statue of a Hindu God in a man's throat - after he swallowed it while drinking holy water, which doesn't sound like a devine situation.

An X-ray was carried out after the patient went to his local surgery complaining of throat problems.

And, incredibly, the scan revealed the outline of a small figure - which was later found to be a model of the deity Krishna.

The man was then rushed to the hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties, throat pain and painful swallowing.

SWNS

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It later emerged that the man had swallowed the figure during his morning routine, which sees him drink holy water with a Krishna statue immersed in it.

But, on Tuesday (June 21), he mistakenly swallowed the model - and ended up needing an endoscopy.

Pictures of the X-ray show the 5cm figure clearly lodged in the man's throat.

SWNS

A team of doctors at a hospital in Belagavi, India, performed the procedure and removed the foreign object.

SWNS reporting Josie Adnitt.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.