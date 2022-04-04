Did life imitate art? The author of an essay titled How To Murder Your Husband is now set to go on trial after she was accused of murdering her husband.

Nancy Crampton-Brophy is a romance writer who back in 2011 published the eerie piece. The essay is said to detail many motives for and means of killing your spouse.

Ironically, the 71-year-old has now been arrested on suspicion of shooting dead her husband of 27 years, Daniel Brophy.

Crampton-Brophy's husband was found dead in the kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute, in Portland, on 2 June 2018. His body was discovered with a gunshot wound to his back and another in the chest.

The writer took to Facebook the day after tragedy struck to share the news of his death, according to The Washington Post.

In her post she wrote: "I have sad news to relate. My husband and best friend, Chef Dan Brophy was killed yesterday morning. I’m struggling to make sense of everything right now. While I appreciate toy loving responses, I am overwhelmed."

"For those of you who are close to me and feel this deserved a phone call, you are right, but I'm struggling to make sense of everything right now," the post continued.

Crampton-Brophy was subsequently arrested in September and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

While the murder first made headlines over two years ago, the trial has been delayed largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of now, however, the trial is finally underway.

Prosecutors allege that she could have killed her husband in a bid to receive more than $1.5 million (£1.14 million) in life insurance. Her fictional essay listed 'financial' as the number one motive for killing your husband.

