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In Pictures: Cricketers bat on sticky wicket in ideal conditions for ducks

In Pictures: Cricketers bat on sticky wicket in ideal conditions for ducks
Members of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club take part in the annual Brambles cricket match on the Bramble Bank sandbank in the middle of the Solent at low tide (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Cricketers took the plunge again in an annual fixture where the tide turns and conditions for batters and fielders alike are decidedly waterlogged.

With the tide in retreat on the Solent, the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club were able to take to the crease, making light of the conditions which seemed tailor-made for ducks.

Batters went fishing for runs with hook shots, while bowlers might have been tempted to try a flipper or two in their attempts to prise their opponents out.

Bramble Bank cricket matchStumps are placed into the sand as members of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club take part in the annual Brambles cricket match (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Bramble Bank cricket matchSir Robin Knox-Johnston bats as members of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club take part in the annual Brambles cricket match on the Bramble Bank sandbank(Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Bramble Bank cricket matchA batter tries a hook shot (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Bramble Bank cricket matchBatters cross as they chase a run (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Bramble Bank cricket matchThe fielders make the best of a tricky outfield (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The fixture is a seasonal highlight and yachting great Sir Robin Knox-Johnston was among those trying to navigate a course through the puddles before the pitch was reclaimed by a resurgent tide.

Bramble Bank cricket matchThe fielding team appeals to the umpires as the batter tries to make his ground (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Bramble Bank cricket matchMembers of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club pose for a group photograph (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Bramble Bank cricket matchThe umpire surveys the scene (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Bramble Bank cricket matchThe scoreboard is updated (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Bramble Bank cricket matchBoundary markers are placed into the sand (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Bramble Bank cricket matchMembers of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club take part in the annual Brambles cricket match (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Bramble Bank cricket matchA legside shot by a batter (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Before the sea re-established dominance there was time for both teams to wet their whistles with the traditional seafarers’ tonic of a shot of rum before retreating to higher land.

Bramble Bank cricket matchMembers of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club have a shot of rum after taking part in the annual Brambles cricket match (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

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