In Pictures: Cricketers bat on sticky wicket in ideal conditions for ducks

Cricketers took the plunge again in an annual fixture where the tide turns and conditions for batters and fielders alike are decidedly waterlogged.

With the tide in retreat on the Solent, the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club were able to take to the crease, making light of the conditions which seemed tailor-made for ducks.

Batters went fishing for runs with hook shots, while bowlers might have been tempted to try a flipper or two in their attempts to prise their opponents out.

Stumps are placed into the sand as members of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club take part in the annual Brambles cricket match (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston bats as members of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club take part in the annual Brambles cricket match on the Bramble Bank sandbank(Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

A batter tries a hook shot (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Batters cross as they chase a run (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The fielders make the best of a tricky outfield (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The fixture is a seasonal highlight and yachting great Sir Robin Knox-Johnston was among those trying to navigate a course through the puddles before the pitch was reclaimed by a resurgent tide.

The fielding team appeals to the umpires as the batter tries to make his ground (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Members of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club pose for a group photograph (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The umpire surveys the scene (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The scoreboard is updated (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Boundary markers are placed into the sand (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Members of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club take part in the annual Brambles cricket match (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

A legside shot by a batter (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Before the sea re-established dominance there was time for both teams to wet their whistles with the traditional seafarers’ tonic of a shot of rum before retreating to higher land.