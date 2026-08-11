Trump already wants the credit for the next president's achievements

Donald Trump has suggested that he wants the credit for the next president’s achievements, but people have very different thoughts.

When it comes to his legacy, it would seem it is something the 80-year-old president is thinking more about. He has put his name on buildings and is due to have his face put on a gold coin – with some suggestion that he is doing such things because no one else will honor him once he leaves office .

During a recent executive order signing event where the US president at one point appeared to fall asleep , Trump suggested that any future president would have to give him credit for their accomplishments.

“I can only say that the next president will get a lot of credit for what I’ve done. Please remember it was me, not them,” Trump claimed during the signing of an executive order on vaccines, parts of which The American Academy of Pediatrics have called “dangerous”.

On the contrary to Trump’s claim, people have suggested that the future president will probably be spending their time cleaning up his mess.

“The next president will have [to] be busy fixing America’s economy, reputation, legacy, international trade, western alliances, and removing all the gold plated decorations in the White House and on our national monuments,” someone argued.

Another said: “No, that won't happen. The next president is going to have to undo every f**k up he did, which is pretty much everything.”

Someone else wrote: “This idiot is delusional. The next President is going to spend their time cleaning up your mess.”

Others suggested they are more than happy to attribute the credit, or blame, where it belongs.

“Oh, don't you worry, we'll f**king remember it was you…” said one account.

Another said: “Don't worry you will get every bit of earned blame.”

Someone else said: “Well, I’m definitely happy to give you credit for everything you’ve done this term and the inflation you created during the first two years of Biden’s term. Also, more than happy to credit you with over 30% of our national debt. No worries. You’ll be remembered but not in the way you are hoping.”

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