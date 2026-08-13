She became a viral sensation at the 2024 Paris Olympics - now two years on, Australian breakdancer Raygun is getting her very own Netflix documentary.

The film titled “Untold: Raygun: Breaking Badly” will look back at the Olympic performance of Raygun - real name Rachael Gunn - and how it sparked an unexpected global reaction.

In the trailer, the 38-year-old recalls how she felt before her unforgettable zero-point performance in Paris.

“Right before the Olympics, I went to my therapist, panicked. She was like, ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ I said, ‘The whole world could laugh at me’. She’s like, ‘Do you think that’s reasonable?’”

B-Girl Raygun of Team Australia competes during the B-Girls Round Robin - Group B on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"Nobody, least of all Rachael Gunn, expected to be an Olympian. But as Raygun’s performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics went viral overnight, so did an avalanche of memes, misinformation, and conspiracy theories questioning how she ever got there," the official plot synopsis reads.

Raygun's parents even make an appearance in the doc where they're asked if they “ever associated Olympian and Rachael growing up?” and in response, her father cracks up laughing and her mother replies: “Never.”

The film is set to be released on Netflix on September 1, meanwhile the trailer has prompted a lot of reaction on social media.

One person said, "We moved on."





"Unfortunately I am very excited for this," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "So they did a documentary on the Australian white lady who went viral for whacky poses instead of like… how a sport entirely pioneered as a part of Black American subculture made its way from the underground to the literal biggest competition in the world?? okay."





"Whoever came up with Breaking Badly should be the new CEO of Netflix," a fourth person responded.





A fifth person shared, "This feels like something I would've watched during the pandemic."

"They can't be serious," someone else commented.

Another person shared, "'Breaking Badly' got a chuckle out of me."

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