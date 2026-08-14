GTA 6 LIVE: Netflix extended look three episode rumours explained

There are rumours GTA 6: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix with three episodes - but all may not be as it seems.

Rockstar Games and Netflix recently announced GTA 6: An Extended Look will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday 27 August at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT). The same video will then be uploaded to Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website, where it can be viewed for free, six hours after the premiere.

Take-Two has since hosted an earnings call where GTA 6's 19 November release date was reassured and CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed pre-orders have been "unprecedented", adding "no-one has ever seen anything like this at Take-Two before or in the industry".

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 extended look rumours, Rockstar announcements, gameplay reveals, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online. A social media post said: "Declare your allegiance in the GTA Online Brand Wars Event. Pick a side for two weeks of head-to-head competition in Races, Freemode Events and more."

Netflix GTA 6 extended look three episode rumours explained There are rumours swirling on social media GTA 6: An Extended Look could have three episodes - but all might not appear as it seems. A post in the GTA 6 Subreddit claimed the Portuguese version of Netflix listed three episodes under the page for the upcoming preview. It reportedly said the first one is 23:37 long, the second is 24:41 and the third is 18:29 - however those listings have since been removed. It was not visible on other versions of Netflix available around the world either. It was spotted in a screenshot accompanying the initial Reddit post that the listed episodes appeared to be in the wrong section anyway, sparking speculation this seems to either be a bug or fake. Either way, it seems unlikely there would be three episodes of the preview. Rockstar Games has not confirmed if there will be multiple episode of GTA 6: An Extended Look.

Huge release date countdown milestone There are now just 99 days until 19 November and GTA 6 launches. Including all the past release dates and delays, this is the first time the 100 day barrier has been passed as the current release date continues to count down. There's just 15 days until GTA 6: An Extended Look is premiered on Netflix too.

Reaction to key GTA 6 gameplay details 'reveal' GTA VI: HipHopGamer on Brands In Play podcast details gameplay, UGC, film/TV integration & more

by u/FeyWatch in GamingLeaksAndRumours Content creator HipHopGamer's claims about GTA 6 have been posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have had a lot to say in the comments. On Redditor FeyWatch's post, ScootSchloingo said: "I can't think of any conceivable universe or timeline where Rockstar and Take-Two would give HipHopGamer any information, or where he would even have inside connections to get said information secondhand." Yowiewowiebro said: "This guy leaked a lot WWE 2K a few years ago so he does have sources from people under Take-Two." Natethehate2 said: "Previous thread was deleted... But the gameplay 'details' are vague and lack specifics. How does the gameplay feel different? How is stealing more intricate? Naturally gameplay and in-game systems are going to have evolved and differ from what was offered from GTA 5 a decade ago."

Key GTA 6 gameplay details 'revealed' A content creator has 'revealed' new info about GTA 6 based on what they claim is insider information. HipHopGamer recently posted a clip from an interview he did with Nic Hill from Brands In Play dated 6 July 2026. In the caption, HipHopGamer said he "attended a Netflix gaming event earlier this year" and seemingly shared some details about GTA 6 from that. In the video, HipHopGamer said: "The gameplay in GTA 6 is completely different to every other Grand Theft Auto you've ever played. "You still have that third-person shooter but the difference comes in the way it's going to feel because of the AI technology that surrounds the game, the world, the immersion and the things you're going to be able to do. "For example, everybody knows you steal a car, get in and stuff like that - it's not just that anymore. Even the process of stealing a car, getting out and certain gameplay things you can do even when you're in the car is unbelievable. "There are two main characters, wait until you see how that works in tandem, that's another big gameplay difference because it's not just about choosing characters, there are ways to do things together. "GTA 6 wasn't just made for games, it was made for the film and TV market. "The feel of GTA 6, the responsiveness and stuff like that, it's the type of game that even in action-adventure, someone like an esports pro would find a lot of love in it. "When you see PS5 Pro enhanced, and the best place to play is PlayStation, you ain't never seen it like this." None of this has been officially confirmed and is speculation at this time.

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