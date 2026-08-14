Nine sets of twins ready to start school in ‘Twinverclyde’

Teachers will be seeing double as nine sets of twins prepare to start school in Inverclyde.

The siblings gathered at Ardgowan Primary School in Greenock on Friday to be welcomed by Inverclyde Council ahead of the start of the new term.

They will start P1 on Tuesday August 18 when schools go back in Inverclyde.

Some of the nine sets of twins who are due to start school next week (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The area is sometimes dubbed “Twinverclyde” for because of its rate of twins.

Schools there have welcomed 176 sets since 2013, an average of 12 sets each year.

Councillor Jim Clocherty, Inverclyde Council’s convener of education and communities, welcomed the twins on Friday.

He said: “You know the start of the new term is just around the corner when we officially welcome our twins who are starting primary one.

The twins get their first experience of life in the classroom (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

“We have become affectionately known as ‘Twinverclyde’ for our rate of twins and the annual photocall over the past 13 years is always great fun for all involved.

“It really adds to the excitement of starting school or heading back to school and it’s a handy dress rehearsal for parents before the big day on Tuesday.

“It’s also an opportunity for us, as a council, to showcase some of the magnificent schools we have because all our schools have been renewed or refurbished so they are as good as new, including here at Ardgowan Primary.

“I wish all our pupils and staff the very best for when they head to the classroom next week and wish them every success for the 2026-27 term.”

Three primary schools in the area will welcome two sets of twins each while others will welcome one set each.