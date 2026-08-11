In what feels like a strong case of deja vu, US president Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep again during an official executive order signing in the Oval Office – and it’s not just him who’s tired.

On Monday (10 August), Trump was joined by US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr and other government officials for the signing of a controversial executive order that reshapes the childhood vaccine schedule – some of the recommendations The American Academy of Pediatrics has called “dangerous”.

From the event, clips have emerged appearing to show US president Trump falling asleep in his chair behind the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk while others stood behind him speaking.

It wouldn’t be the first time Trump has taken a nap on the job and it has prompted a fresh round of mockery. For others though, the situation has gone beyond a joke.

“What are we doing,” one person responded to viral footage of Trump leaning to one side with his eyes closed.

The Democrats account dubbed him, “Commander-in-Sleep”.

One person asked: “WHY DO WE JUST LET THIS HAPPEN? THIS SHOULD BE FRONT PAGE NEWS EVERY F**KING TIME.”

Senator Ted Lieu wrote, “Sleepy Don”.

Another account argued: “At this point, it’s news when he makes it through a public event without falling asleep.”

“The world’s most powerful military… led by a Commander-in-Chief who can’t even keep his eyes open. Sleepy Trump strikes again. America, this is your President. How embarrassing,” someone else commented.

Another suggested: “He is literally asleep at the wheel while we are at war and the economy is getting worse every day.”

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