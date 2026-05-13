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In Pictures: Kate takes solo trip to Italy on mission for early years education

In Pictures: Kate takes solo trip to Italy on mission for early years education
Kate is welcomed to Reggio Emilia (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

The Princess of Wales has started her first major overseas royal visit since having treatment for cancer.

Kate has not travelled abroad for a major visit since December 2022 when she went to Boston in the US with the Prince of Wales for his Earthshot Prize award ceremony.

Her visit to Italy began in Reggio Emilia as the city granted her its highest honour for her work promoting the early years development of children.

Wellwishers await the Princess of WalesWellwishers await the Princess of Wales in the city of Reggio Emilia (Phil Noble/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

A royal fan holds a Union flag as she awaits the arrival of the Princess of WalesThe visit was the first day of Kate’s trip to Italy (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Two women hold a handwritten sign which says 'we love you Kate'Members of the public were keen to get a glimpse of the princess (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Kate waves to wellwishersKate is visiting the area to learn about an innovative approach to early years teaching for children (Phil Noble/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

Fans await the arrival of the Princess of WalesA familiar figure overlooking the royal fans in the Piazza Prampolini (Phil Noble/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

Kate receives a bouquet from a wellwisherThe princess receives a bouquet from a wellwisher (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Royal wellwishers wave from a balconyLocals found a range of vantage points to glimpse the future Queen (Phil Noble/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

A woman takes a selfie with the Princess of WalesOne lucky attendee grabs a royal selfie (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

A woman holds a sign which says 'Ciao Kate'The visit attracted hundreds of people to the city’s main square (Phil Noble/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

Kate, a keen advocate of early years education, chats with children outside the town hallKate, a keen advocate of early years education, chats with children outside the town hall (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

The Princess of Wales waves at the crowdsThe princess aims to take her early years crusade around the world (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

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