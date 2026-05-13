In Pictures: Kate takes solo trip to Italy on mission for early years education

The Princess of Wales has started her first major overseas royal visit since having treatment for cancer.

Kate has not travelled abroad for a major visit since December 2022 when she went to Boston in the US with the Prince of Wales for his Earthshot Prize award ceremony.

Her visit to Italy began in Reggio Emilia as the city granted her its highest honour for her work promoting the early years development of children.

Wellwishers await the Princess of Wales in the city of Reggio Emilia (Phil Noble/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

The visit was the first day of Kate’s trip to Italy (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Members of the public were keen to get a glimpse of the princess (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Kate is visiting the area to learn about an innovative approach to early years teaching for children (Phil Noble/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

A familiar figure overlooking the royal fans in the Piazza Prampolini (Phil Noble/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

The princess receives a bouquet from a wellwisher (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Locals found a range of vantage points to glimpse the future Queen (Phil Noble/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

One lucky attendee grabs a royal selfie (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

The visit attracted hundreds of people to the city’s main square (Phil Noble/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Phil Noble

Kate, a keen advocate of early years education, chats with children outside the town hall (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt