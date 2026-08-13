Reaction as Karoline Leavitt quits White House press secretary job

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is leaving her role after 20 months under president Donald Trump .

28-year-old Leavitt will depart from the position as White House press secretary at the end of August, according to news announced by Trump in a Truth Social post.

“Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!” Trump wrote in the post on Wednesday (12 August).

He added that she would remain “one of my top outside advisors” and would continue to be an “influential” voice in the Republican party.

Her time as press secretary has not been without controversy as she has fiercely defended the president’s many controversies, perhaps chiefly the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files .

Leavitt called the job the “ honor and adventure of a lifetime ” and thanked Trump for “granting me so many extraordinary opportunities”.

But, based on reaction to the news, many won’t miss her.

“Hey [Karoline Leavitt], hope whatever you got for your soul was worth it. Enjoy your infamy…” someone wrote.

One person mocked: “Thanks for playing. See you at the Nuremberg Trials!”

The Democrats account commented, “Good riddance”.

Someone else suggested: “When even Karoline Leavitt can no longer lie for you, things have gone terribly wrong.”

Another said: “THIS made my day.”

One Senator remarked: “Karoline Leavitt is leaving the White House to spend a little more time… with the truth.”

Someone else suggested: “Only natural that she wants to spend some quality time at home, practicing the words ‘I was only following orders’ over and over again in the mirror.”

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