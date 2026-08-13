Musk retweets bizarre AI slop of him as Austin Powers – yes, really

Tesla boss and X/Twitter owner Elon Musk is known for his rather unusual approach to social media, and on Wednesday, he took to his own platform to share a video generated with artificial intelligence which depicts him as the hapless spy, Austin Powers.

The video, which is just over a minute long, sees Musk in a striped blue suit dancing with Optimus robots to Quincy Jones' 'Soul Bossa Nova', running down the street with women following him, and somersaulting into a Tesla emblazoned with the Union Jack.

It’s given the title “Elon Musk: Man who bought the UK”, text appears on-screen which says “it’s mine now”, and at one point, he hides from said women by holding up a magazine to his face, which also has the headline, ‘the man who bought the UK’.

Musk reposted the video without comment from Utah senator Mike Lee, who tweeted that he was “not sure who made this” but “it rocks”.

Not exactly ‘groovy, baby’…

The AI video comes just a few months after the actual Austin Powers, Shrek star Mike Myers, confirmed a fourth spy spoof is on the way during an appearance on comedian Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party series on YouTube.

The new film will follow the 1997 movie Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, as well as its 1999 and 2002 sequels: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Goldmember.

He also appeared as Dr Evil in a commercial for Verizon, in which he introduced a new invention called the ‘Menace Mobile’ and was joined by co-stars Seth Green, Mindy Sterling and Rob Loew.

And away from Austin Powers, Myers impersonated Musk in March last year for Saturday Night Live, with one skit seeing him interrupt Trump’s infamous clash with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, and another the next week comparing the tech billionaire to Austin Powers villain Dr Evil.

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