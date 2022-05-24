CNN host Jake Tapper taped a show about Covid-19 earlier this month after testing positive - and staff members were furious.

Tapper tested positive for the virus while at the news network’s DC bureau on Monday, May 9, before his 4pm show.

But according to The Daily Beast’s newsletter Confider, two people aware of the situation said that he didn’t rush home soon after the diagnosis.

“This happened in the same week that the country was mourning the millionth death due to Covid, which Jake covered on his show,” a staff member told Confider.

The outlet also said that Tapper, who can be particular about the coverage of him and CNN, had the network’s public relations team “run interference” on other media outlets inquiring about it.

A CNN spokesman told Confider that Tapper followed protocol.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Testing is voluntary to enter our offices. It is mandatory to enter the studios. He tested shortly before his show,” a spokesperson said.

They also said that when he discovered the positive test result, he asked executives at CNN what he should do.

“He double-masked and isolated, did the show solo in a flash studio (single-person enclosed room) and went home immediately after,” they continued before adding that Tapper was only in “direct contact” with a few other people “who were also notified.”

The following day, fellow host Dana Bash subbed in for him but then returned to his show a day later from a home studio, as stated by Confider.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

