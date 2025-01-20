Jamie Theakston says return to Heart Breakfast feels ‘very special’

Radio presenter Jamie Theakston has said his return to Heart Breakfast, months after his stage one laryngeal cancer diagnosis, feels “very, very special”.

The 54-year-old revealed on Friday that he is “cancer free”, after announcing in September that he would be taking a break from the early-morning show to give his “voice a rest”.

On Monday, as he returned to the airwaves alongside co-host Amanda Holden, he revealed he had been thrown off his motorcycle on his way to work.

“If Mr Bean had his first day back at work after four months, this is probably how it might have gone,” he said.

Theakston said he had put an extra lock on the vehicle, that he had forgotten about, which “threw” him “off the bike”.

He added that a biker group had travelled in with him, saying: “Thanks to everyone for making this morning feel very, very special. Thanks for your (the listeners’) messages as well.”

Theakston and Holden were joined on the show by TV presenter Davina McCall, who spoke about her recent surgery for a benign brain tumour.

Theakston credited McCall with helping him to discover he had cancer after he was left in pain when she hugged him from behind and put her arms around his throat area.

“I felt involved in your recovery so I can’t tell you how happy I am to see you here,” McCall told him.

Audio clips were played of Theakston’s colleagues, friends and family talking about his cancer diagnosis.

His wife, Sophie Siegle, said: “Hello, darling. It’s me, Sophie. When we found out you had cancer, it was wow, such a dark time”.

His son, Sidney, added: “Well done for getting through these past few months.”

After the audio was played, Holden said: “What an amazing man you are. You really fought very hard, Jamie, you’ve kept your sense of humour, which is the most important thing, I think.

“And isn’t it wonderful? It’s a terrible thing to go through, but it’s a wonderful thing to see how many people love you.”

Also on the programme, Theakston encouraged listeners to check themselves for signs of cancer.

“Ignoring cancer won’t beat it,” he said.

“Cancer loves being ignored. It’s a coward that lives in the shadows, and I think that, if we can shine a light on that, then we can defeat the darkness.”

He continued: “If we just get ourselves checked, then stage one diagnosis, which is what I was very fortunate enough to be at, shouldn’t be a problem, but I do, I urge you to go and get checked.”

According to the NHS, laryngeal cancer affects the larynx and symptoms include pain when swallowing, a lump or swelling in the neck and a persistent sore throat.

Theakston has presented music show The O-Zone, children’s show Live & Kicking alongside Zoe Ball, and Top Of The Pops on the BBC.

