Johnny Marr plaque unveiled in Manchester as musician named Record Store Legend

A plaque has been unveiled in Manchester honouring musician Johnny Marr, who has been awarded the title of Record Store Legend.

The 61-year-old’s support of independent record stores worldwide has been commemorated with a plaque at Piccadilly Records, situated in the city where he co-founded rock band The Smiths in 1982.

The accolade is a joint honour presented by both Record Store Day US and UK, and follows on from Sir Elton John becoming the first recipient of the award in 2017.

Marr said: “Going out to a record store, it’s a nice pastime.

Johnny Marr co-founded The Smiths in 1982 (James Mullholland/PA)

“It’s a part of the culture, if they were to completely disappear the high street or the city centre would be a much worse-off place. There’s something about the presence of a record store.

“It’s a magical thing. I’ve known the staff in Piccadilly Records for 20 years … this plaque is a very nice thing to be associated with.”

For Record Store Day 2025, Marr will release a special edition of album Look Out Live! which captured his Hammersmith Apollo show in London 2024.

The track listing includes hits such as Hi Hello and The Smiths classics This Charming Man and How Soon Is Now?.

Andy McQueen, of Piccadilly Records, said: “Johnny Marr is our favourite living artist and his music has soundtracked our lives for over forty years.

The plaque on the wall of the store (James Mullholland/PA)

“To be associated with him in this beautiful way; well, the pleasure, the privilege, is ours.”

In 1982, Marr and fellow Mancunian Morrissey formed The Smiths, also comprised of bassist Andy Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce.

The band had hits with songs including Bigmouth Strikes Again and There Is a Light That Never Goes Out, but Marr walked out to undertake other projects in 1987.

In 2024, following news of the Oasis reunion, he revealed he had turned down the chance of a reunion tour with The Smiths.

Marr’s solo career has seen him collaborate with US pop star Billie Eilish and rock bands Modest Mouse and Talking Heads as well Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

The 18th annual celebration of Record Store Day 2025 will take place on Saturday April 12 and will see thousand of record shops take part with parties, in-store performances and limited-edition releases from more than 300 artists.