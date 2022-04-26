Dozens of gunshots sent those in attendance and players at a Dixie Youth league baseball game ducking for cover at Pepperhill Park in North Charleston on Monday.

In a video sent to ABC News 4 from a viewer, the clip shows the gunshots starting at around 8:45pm as many scrambled looking to remain safe and away from danger.

"BREAKING: Dozens of gunshots send children scrambling for cover during little league baseball game in N. Charleston," wrote ABC News alongside a clip of the scene.

"This is a Dixie Youth league baseball game in N. Charleston," read a follow-up tweet from the news outlet.



In another tweet, ABC News wrote, "North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said he is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of anyone involved in the shooting."

According to the outlet, one of the children's teams coaches has already said they are petitioning for North Charleston to not be allowed to "host recreational games at the park due to violence in the area."

Earlier on Monday, the ABC News shared that community leaders have shared that they were "fed up" with gun violence in the city after a 16-year-old was one of two people recently killed in a shooting on Sunday.

The tragedy has only exacerbated the fear of gun violence among youth and parents.

Since the event occurred, it is reported that members of the North Charleston Police Department have been holding peace marches in an effort to reduce the amount of violent crime in the city. The most recent march happened on Friday.

Per ABC News, as of writing in 2022 alone, there has been a horrifying amount of 11 homicides in the city of North Charleston. Compared to this time last year in 2021, there were previously six.

