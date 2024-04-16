Kyle Marisa Roth, known for her TikTok ‘blind items’, dies aged 36

The popular online personality Kyle Marisa Roth has died at the age of 36.

Details of her passing have not yet been confirmed but her family announced the sad news on Monday (15 April) in a series of social media posts.

The influencer, who had more than 193,000 followers and five million likes on TikTok alone, was known for her eyebrow-raising celebrity “tea spills” and “blind items”.

She often began her clips: “You want more? I’ll give you more,” and referred to celebrities by nicknames including “JLulu” (Jennifer Lopez) and “Ozemprah” (Oprah Winfrey).

She also communicated controversial conspiracy theories to fans about the workings of the rich and famous.

Last month, she told fans that her main TikTok account had been banned and she had “no idea why”, but urged fans to help reinstate her page because she needed it to “pay her rent”.

The TikToker was known for her often provocative hot takes on celebrity news (@thekylemarisa_/Instagram)

News of the “Blind Item Queen’s” death has been met with an outpouring of grief across social media, with fans posting endless tributes.

One wrote: “Kyle went beyond just a TikTok creator. She stood up for what’s right. She was the black sheep and she fought for the underdog.

“She battled health issues and remained committed. She engaged with us, shared her life with us. Laughed and cried with us. She wore her heart on her sleeve fearlessly!

“It’s okay to cry, y’all, you’re not alone!”

Such sentiments were shared by her mother and sister, both of whom revealed the devastating news on their respective platforms.

Kyle’s mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, shared a photo of herself with her daughter on LinkedIn, writing: “This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share.

“My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform.

“Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please."

Kyle's mother said her daughter 'loved and lived fiercely" (Jacquie Cohen Roth, MS/LinkedIn)

Meanwhile, Kyle’s sister Lindsay penned on Instagram: “My sister Kyle passed away last week. As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life.

“We don’t know [what] happened yet. I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more - she had so many gifts.

“If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories. I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned.

“I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this soul's smooth transition are welcomed.”

In the comment section of the post, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox wrote about the impact Kyle’s content had had on her.

“I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her,” the actress wrote.

“I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings