Woman 'disappears' after sharing $86 million wedding on TikTok

A woman who showcased her lavish $86 million (£68 million) wedding to the world has since disappeared from social media after it was announced her husband is facing criminal charges.

The 26-year-old heiress went viral after sharing the string of elaborate celebrations to TikTok in November.

The footage racked up millions of views and reportedly showed the newlyweds enjoying a rehearsal dinner at the Palais Garnier followed by a night at the famed Palace of Versailles. The wedding was complete with a Dior Haute couture gown and a performance by Maroon 5.

The run-up to the big day was just as extravagant, with a four-day hen party at a luxury resort in Utah. Videos posted by her wedding planner suggested there was a different theme each night, including a Marie Antoinette-themed party on Halloween.

Reports have since suggested that groom Jacob Chase LaGrone has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after being accused of firing at police in Texas back in March.

Westworth Village claimed three officers responded to "multiple disturbance calls" at an address where they "were fired upon."

The indictment said LaGrone "intentionally and knowingly threaten[ed] imminent bodily injury” and "did use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm."



The 29-year-old appeared in court on Thursday (30 November), and could possibly face life behind bars if convicted.

Since the news broke, the bride's TikTok account has disappeared, including clips of the wedding. Her Instagram page has also been set to private.

