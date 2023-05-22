Man attacks opponent with pet snake in bizarre street fight

A guy was caught on camera as he bizarrely used his pet snake in a street fight.

Laurenio Avila, 45, of Toronto, has been charged with assault with a weapon and causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

In the viral footage posted on Twitter by Crazy Clips, Avila (the one sporting a cap) can be seen holding the python as he used the poor snake to whip the victim.



The continued hits caused the victim to end up on the floor and can be seen struggling to get up in the middle of the road near Little Italy in Toronto, Canada.

Police can then be seen arriving at the scene, with an officer getting out of the car and causing Avila to drop the snake on the floor and put his hands up in the air.

The incident took place on May 10, and police responded to call at 11:50 p.m. about a man threatening people with a python snake in the Dundas Street West and Manning Avenue area.

Avila appeared in court on May 11, 2023, at Old City Hall via video link and was remanded into custody, according to local police.

