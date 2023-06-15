Man arrested for shooting himself during his sleep

A sleeping man, who dreamt he was being burgled, accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies in Illinois responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound around 9:50pm on 10 April. When they approached the property, they found 62-year-old Mark M Dicara losing a "significant amount of blood" from his leg.

After further investigation, they discovered that Dicara had a dream that someone was trying to break into his home. He grabbed his 357 Magnum Revolver and shot at what he believed to be the intruder – but it was his own leg.

The gunshot inevitably woke the man up from his dream, and he was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities confirmed there was not a burglary attempt at Dicara’s residence.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office arrested Dicara on 12 June, but he was released after posting a $150,000 (£118,600) bond.

Dicara faces two charges of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm. He is set to appear in court on 29 June.

