Marjorie Taylor Greene was asked about the Declaration of Independence during her hearing on Friday and her response wasn't great.

The Georgia Representative is in court in Atlanta to dispute whether she is eligible to run for reelection in her state under the 14th Amendment.

Section three of the 14th Amendment says any government official who takes an oath of office is disqualified from holding office if they "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

Challengers have argued that Taylor Greene, 47, contributed to the January 6 insurrection by posting on social media.

In October, Taylor Greene went on Real American Voices to explain that the January 6 attack was "just a riot at the Capitol and if you think about what our Declaration of Independence says it says to overthrow tyrants."

"The Declaration of Independence refers to King George as a tyrant, right?" Andrew Celli, a lawyer representing challengers, asked Taylor Greene.

Using her arms to indicate she had no idea what the correct answer was, Taylor Greene said, "I'm sure it may say that somewhere in the history books, I don't have the history books in front of me and I don't know which one you're referring to."

Celli clarified he was using the wording found in the Declaration of Independence.

Taylor Greene's sudden lack of knowledge about the Declaration of independence contradicts the Georgia Representative's use of the same history to make a statement about the insurrection last year.

Celli pressed Taylor Greene about her understanding of the American Revolution and the Declaration of Independence and asked if she recalled using it to compare the January 6 insurrection.

Taylor Greene said she could not be confident she made the statement comparing the two because the clip they played in court was "cut off".

