A woman found a McDonald’s cheeseburger in her wardrobe that had been there for five years, and it looked pretty much the same as when she first bought it.

Megan Condry who’s from Washington DC was intentionally keeping the cheeseburger as an experiment initially, but then forgot about it until five years later, she told NY Post.

It wasn’t until she was rummaging around looking for Christmas decorations that she came across the preserved cheeseburger after knocking the box over and it fell out.

Condry said the cheeseburger didn’t smell of anything and looked “the same as the day I bought it”. But, she explained there was one very notable difference.

First, the cheeseburger was “rock hard, as hard as a hockey puck”. Condry said: “I could probably smash a window with it.”

McDonald’s has attempted to explain the lack of mould or decomposition in a blog post on the topic since Condry is not the first to try this type of experiment on their food.

In a blog post titled, Response to myth that McDonald’s burgers do not decompose, the company explained itself.

They said: “In the right environment, our burgers, like most other foods, could decompose. But, in order to decompose, you need certain conditions – specifically moisture.

“Without sufficient moisture – either in the food itself or the environment – bacteria and mould may not grow and therefore, decomposition is unlikely.”

Decomposition has nothing to do with chemicals or lack of nutrients in the food. It’s all to do with moisture content and conditions it’s kept it.

That’s good to know.

