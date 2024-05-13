Woman found living in supermarket sign on roof for over a year

A woman has been found living inside a supermarket’s rooftop sign and she’d been there unnoticed for more than a year.

Around the world, people have been greatly affected by the housing crisis , as the costs of putting a roof over our heads have soared in recent years.

In Michigan, one woman was found to have gone to drastic lengths to find shelter after a supermarket discovered her living inside a sign on top of the store.

According to NBC News , the woman was discovered by workers who were doing maintenance on the roof of the Family Fare Supermarket in Midland, Michigan.

The space was reportedly no bigger than 15 feet by five feet, but she was able to make it into a functional living space, complete with flooring, a desk, a computer, a printer, a coffee machine and a larder of food.

The 34-year-old told law enforcement officers that she had been living in the makeshift space for more than a year unnoticed.

A spokesperson for the Midland Police Department, Brennon Warren, explained: “We made contact with her and she was advised she was not allowed to live there.”

He continued: “She was formally trespassed from the store and was provided with information on services within our area, however, she did not wish for any of those.”

The woman was not charged with any crime but was advised by law enforcement not to return and was escorted off the premises.

“People would see her from time to time and then all of a sudden she would vanish," Warren told USA Today . “No one really knew where she went but no one ever indicated or thought that she would be up on top of the roof.”

Family Fare’s parent company, SpartanNash, said in a statement that its store employees responded “with the utmost compassion and professionalism”.

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking