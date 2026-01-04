As US president Donald Trump continues to face intense criticism over his decision to bomb Venezuela and ‘capture’ its president Nicolás Maduro, social media users are mocking the Republican over how his administration is ‘monitoring’ the situation from Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Trump held a press conference on Saturday several hours after announcing that the US carried out strikes on Venezuela and captured Maduro and his wife, in which he said America would run the country "until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition".

Maduro has since been seen in a New York jail, after being charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possession of and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices in a grand jury indictment.

Pictures were also shared of Trump discussing the operation alongside defense/war secretary Pete Hegseth and secretary of state Marco Rubio, except people online are pointing out that part of their ‘monitoring’ involves typing ‘Venezuela’ into X/Twitter’s search bar – yes, really.

YouTuber J Aubrey tweeted: “Just an absolute joke of a country”:

Jack Cocchiarella, another content creator, posted that comedy writer Armando Iannucci’s series Veep “was a documentary”:

Activist Amy Siskind branded it “embarrassing amateur hour”:

Democrat staffer Aaron Fritschner wrote: “Every time I think ‘this can’t possibly get any dumber’ I am punished for thinking that”:

Journalist Medhi Hasan said it was “beyond parody”:

And congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost tweeted that the Trump administration is “’monitoring the situation’ just like I was in bed last night”:

Embarrassing…

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.