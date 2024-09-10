Terrifying 'intruder' captured on camera by girl left home alone

There are some videos that instantly send a chill down your spine. And a good example has just been shared to TikTok.

The clip, uploaded by a user named Bella, was accompanied by the caption: “I was home alone for 4 hours and my mom never talks like this.”

During the recording, shot from Bella’s point of view, a woman’s voice can be heard calling out from behind the closed bedroom door in an eerily sweet voice.

“Open the door for mommy,” the voice says, as the sound of knocking can be heard.

“Bella, come out. Bella, are you there, honey?”

A follow-up TikTok was later posted, allegedly after Bella had rung her neighbour for help.

In the clip, Bella slowly approaches the door as the voice continues to call out: “Bella.”

This is then followed by a sinister low growling sound which culminates in the door being violently struck.

The pair of recordings have racked up thousands of likes on the platform, with numerous viewers convinced that the voice belonged to what is known as a mimic.

A mimic, according to one fellow TikToker, is “a spiritual entity that has the ability to copy the voices of our loved ones to lure us into a false sense of security.”

Some describe them as ghosts, others as spirits and others as demons, but all seem to agree that these are “negative” supernatural beings.

Commentators on Bella’s videos, understandably, wanted to know what happened to her after the camera stopped rolling.

One answered: “She posted again and said it hasn’t been back.”

Others shared their own alleged experiences at the hands of mimics, with one writing: [That] happened to me a few years ago. I really thought it was my mom and I opened the door.”

The poster then confirmed that there had been nothing there, but added: “Once I closed the door it started knocking again.”

Meanwhile, sceptics were unconvinced by Bella’s claims, with one pointing out how easy it would be to stage such a scenario.

Others claimed that the TikTok account belonging to Bella had since been blocked, with one writing: “The creator’s account got banned so I’m suspicious.

"I doubt it’s real.”

