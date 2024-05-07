Miss USA steps down after just 7 months in the job

Miss USA winner Noelia Voigt has stepped down from the position after seven months to prioritise her mental health.

Every year since 1952, a woman from the United States has been crowned Miss USA after winning the American beauty pageant.

2023’s winner from Utah, Voigt, has revealed she is stepping down from the position after seven months due to her mental health.

In a shock Instagram post, Voigt wrote a long statement and captioned the post: “I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being.

“Our health is our wealth. A million thank you’s to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter. I hope you’ll stick around to see what’s next.”

In the statement, the 24-year-old explained that she was resigning from the position she won on 23 September 2023, becoming the 72nd Miss USA winner and the first Venezuelan-American woman to do so.

Voigt wrote: “In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health. As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves.

“My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe (held in November). Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.”

The comments were flooded with support for Voigt, with fans praising her for putting her well-being first.

“Life is so much bigger than the crown. It’s only the beginning, love! Proud of you for prioritizing yourself,” one person wrote.

Someone else commented: “Sending you so much love. You are so strong! We are here for you.”

Another person also pointed out an interesting detail in the statement, explaining: “If you take the letter of the starting of each sentence. It says I AM SILENCED.”

