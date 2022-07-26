As monkeypox cases are on the rise in New York City, the government decided to take matters into its own hands and highlight vaccinations.

However, people are calling the Big Apple's requirements homophobic.

The Twitter account @knotBoots took to the platform to share a screenshot image of the requirements, as evidenced by NYC Health.

The eligibility is for those that "are gay, bisexual or other man who has sex with men and/or are transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary and have anonymous or multiple sex partners in the last 14 days.

They must also be at least 18 or older.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Many people online said that this was stigmatizing monkeypox as a disease of gay men, although anyone - including women and children - can also contract it.

One person on Twitter wrote: "This is so crazy…when cis straight people start getting monkeypox, they're going to start blaming them. This narrative is literally going to get people killed," another added.

A third wrote: "This is f**king ridiculous.This is not an exclusive health issue. Monkeypox can hit anyone. This type of s*** is grossly irresponsible.

On the other hand, some people disagreed with the outrage and believed it helpful that the government alerted people to the risk as early as possible.

"I'm sorry, but it is not homophobic to prioritize gay/bi men for vaccinations against a disease that is overwhelmingly concentrated among gay/bi men.

"The homophobia here is the failure of public health authorities to communicate the risk to us earlier," one added.

A third said: "Just amazing to watch gay men being prioritised for swift medical treatment for an illness that is disproportionately affect them and to have someone be like - 'this...this is exactly like what happened in the AIDS crisis." I am begging people to know anything about the past."



On July 22, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified two cases of monkeypox in US children.

The CDC said both cases are unrelated and may be a result of household transmission.

The children have symptoms but are in good health and getting an antiviral medication called tecovirimat or TPOXX.

Public health officials are looking into how the children were infected.

The CDC also reported2,891 cases of monkeypox in the US on Friday afternoon.

Since July 25, 1,040 people in New York City have reportedly tested positive for orthopoxvirus/monkeypox.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.