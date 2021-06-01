Pokémon sends rare cards to boy who sold his card collection to save his dog

A boy who sold his prized Pokemon cards in order to pay for his dog’s treatment has been gifted some rare cards by the company for his selfless gesture.

Bryson Kliemann, 8, from Southwest Virginia, is a die-hard Pokémon fan and an avid card collector.

He began to notice that his dog Bruce wasn’t feeling too well and his mum Kimberly Woodruff then had to rush the pet to the vets.

“He wasn't coming out of his cage and being the normal puppy he usually is. He was very lethargic, just not doing good,” Woodruff told Local 12 News.

Unfortunately, Bruce was diagnosed with parvo, a highly contagious dog virus, and the treatment would cost the family $700 - a price that they could not afford.

But, Bryson couldn’t stand to lose his beloved pup and decided to do something about it. He took matters into his own hands by setting up his own stand outside his house where he could sell his precious Pokémon cards.

"I know everybody likes Pokémon cards so I just decided to sell them," Bryson said.

He also made a large sign that said “4 sale Pokémon” in order to let people know about his stall in the hopes people would purchase them off him.

Things really took off when Bryson’s mum created a GoFundMe page explaining the situation and Bryson’s efforts.

Initially, the GoFundMe target was set at $800 to cover Bruce’s treatment but this was exceeded to a staggering $5,500.

Bryson said: “I'm happy he's home, and I'm proud of myself. Now my brother and sister are playing with him too, and now I'm really playing with him pretty often."

The extra money go to Bruce’s future vaccinations and also to other sick dogs in the community, WCYB reported.

But Bryson’s generosity hasn’t gone unnoticed by those at Pokémon, who were so touched by the story that they invited him up to the HQ in Bellevue, Washington.

They also sent him some cool rare cards, to replace the ones he had sold.

(YouTube/WSLS 10)

The Pokémon employees sent a letter saying: "Hey Bryson, we were so inspired by your story about selling your cards for your dog's recovery, these are some cards to help you replace the ones you had to sell."

It looks like Bryson was overjoyed with his new cards.