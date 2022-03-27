Police are on the hunt for a prisoner who escaped custody in just his socks and underwear.

"Extensive searches" are underway by Dorset Police to find Kyle Darren Eglington, and a public appeal has been launched for new information.

The 32-year-old escaped from a court prisoner transport van in Hardy Road, Poole at around 11.12 am on Saturday and assaulted security officers in the process.

Police have reported that when Edlington escaped from the van he was only wearing socks and underwear.

A National Police Air Service helicopter and the British Transport Police are assisting the police with their search.

Eglington was remanded in custody charged with robbery in relation to an incident in Bournemouth on Thursday and on 25 March appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court.

He has been described as white, five feet 11 inches tall and of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard.

Dorset Police Superintendent Heather Dixey, said: “I would like to reassure members of the public that we have a number of officers carrying out searches and other enquiries in a bid to locate Kyle Eglington as soon as possible and return him to lawful custody.

“I would urge anyone who has sees a man in the area in just his underwear and socks, or who matches the description given above and appears to be avoiding detection, to please report it to us.

“There is nothing at this time to suggest he poses a risk to the general public, however, we would urge people not to approach him and to please dial 999 immediately.

“There will be an extensive police presence in the area as we carry out these enquiries and officers can be approached by members of the community with any concerns.”

If any members of the public see Eglington should call 999, Dorset Police said, and anyone with information should dial 101 quoting incident number 26:244 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

