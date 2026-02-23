GTA 6 LIVE: Price 'leaked' online in digital listing

GTA 6's price has been 'leaked' online through a digital listing for the game.



In the past few weeks, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track to release on 19 November, marketing will start in the Summer and there are plans for physical editions at launch.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps and screenshots.



indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest real-time updates, breaking news, leaks, rumours and fan reactions as they happen.

GTA 6 price 'leaked' online in digital listing Two GTA 6 listings on Loaded's website have been posted with prices Loaded Prices for different editions of GTA 6 have appeared on an online listing from a third-party retailer. Loaded, which is the new name for popular digital game key reseller CDKeys, has two different listings for GTA 6.

There's a Xbox Series X/S version listed for £89.99 and a PC one for £60.99. It's highly likely these figures are placeholders. To note, Rockstar Games has so far only confirmed the game will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. On Loaded, there is no PS5 listing and the PC version is for an edition that's not yet even been officially confirmed. There has been a lot of speculation that GTA 6 could breach the £80 mark, with some speculating the base edition of the game could cost up to £100. To be clear, the price of GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.