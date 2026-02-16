Harry Styles is curating a London festival - what you need to know

He's a singer, actor, and now Harry Styles is curating a London festival.

London's Southbank Centre has announced that the Aperture singer is curating the 31st edition of Meltdown, the world’s longest-running artist-curated music festival, as part of the iconic venue's 75th anniversary this year.

Since 1993, Meltdown has invited an artist each year to curate a programme that "captures the creative energy of its moment and the interests of the curator."

Previous curators of the festival include some prestigious names such as Little Simz (2025), Chaka Khan (2024), Grace Jones, David Byrne, Yoko Ono, Nile Rodgers, M.I.A., David Bowie and Patti Smith.

Here is everything we know about the event so far:

What can fans expect from the festival?

According to the London Southbank Centre website, we can expect "11 days of music, dancing and community."

More specifically, Styles’ curatorship "draws on his broad influences – from pop, soul, electronic and rock to underground scenes and emerging young British talent – alongside a headline concert from Styles himself."

The festival itself will also "offer a public programme of interactive, participatory and free events, designed to engage young people."

More details about the lineup and dates for ticket releases are set to be announced later in the spring.

When will the festival take place?

Meltdown festival curated by Harry Styles will take place for 11 days from 11th to 21st June 2026.



It marks a big summer for Styles, who is set to perform a record-breaking 12-night run at Wembley Stadium with his Together, Together tour from 12th – 29th June and 1st – 4th July 2026.

What has Harry Styles said?

Harry Styles speaks onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Upon the announcement, the singer said, "My goal as the curator is to share the music and art that I love, and to celebrate the rich history of the venue. We both share a passionate belief that music is a vital part of life. It brings us together and the Southbank Centre has been at the heart of it, providing easy access to great music for the past 75 years."

To keep updated with the festival, visit the Southbank Centre website, where you can sign up to the venue's newsletter.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Harry Styles tour sparks discussion around ticket prices (again), and What does ‘Aperture’ mean? Harry Styles’ new single explained.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.