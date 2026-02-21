White House tariff tweet has X/Twitter users thinking the same thing

After US president Donald Trump ranted about the Supreme Court finding on Friday that his global tariffs were unlawfully implemented with a press conference, the White House decided to share an image of the Republican to social media with the accompanying text “President Trump will always put America first” – and many X/Twitter users had the same reaction.

The image, which features the words “American Prosperity First”, shows Trump from the side, holding a black umbrella against a black and red gradient background.

If you think that it sounds like it’s giving Batman, then you’re not the only one, as several accounts ended up comparing Trump to the DC character Oswald Cobblepot, better known as the Dark Knight’s adversary, The Penguin.

“Bro looks like the penguin,” tweeted YouTuber Keith Edwards, sharing an edited version of the same photo featuring Danny DeVito’s take on the character from Batman Returns:

“Tariff refunds now,” wrote another, sharing a different still from the 1992 Tim Burton film:

Others had the same reaction:

And responded with that same photo:

The comparison is part of the wider response to Trump’s anger at the justices’ decision, which has seen him branded “dangerous” for fuming about the “incorrect” verdict.

“I am allowed to cut off any and all trade or business with that same country. In other words, I can destroy the country. I’m even allowed to impose a foreign country-destroying embargo. I can do anything I want, but I can’t charge one dollar.

“But that’s not what it says, and it’s not the way it even reads. I can do anything I want to do to them, but I can’t charge any money. I’m allowed to destroy the country, but I can’t charge a little fee,” he said.

Yikes.

