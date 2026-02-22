As “Super Bass” rapper Nicki Minaj continues to support and associate herself with US president Donald Trump’s administration and the conservative movement, the Republican politician has shown his appreciation with one unusual gift: a copy of the Bible, signed by Trump himself.

The branded bibles, sold on the GodBlessTheUSA website, are endorsed by Trump and “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood, and are also available in vice presidential, first lady and veteran editions.

And if you, for some inexplicable reason, wanted a signed copy yourself, they’re being sold online for $1,000 – though he’s managed to sign those inside the front cover like most people do, rather than on the front cover which he did with Minaj’s copy.

Minaj confirmed receipt of the book on X/Twitter on Saturday, writing that it was “one of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life”.

Fellow X/Twitter users had other words to describe the gift, though, with comedian Gave Sanchez branding it “one of the most sacrilegious gifts I’ve ever seen in my entire life”:

“How are we – as Christians – not more upset by stuff like this,” asked one account:

Another said it was “some next level idolatry”:

News of Minaj’s weird gift comes just days after the rapper posted AI-generated images of her and Trump in a car on her social media, and the president praised Minaj’s skin and nails at an event for Black History Month.

She was also handed a Trump Gold Card, giving her US residency, last month.

