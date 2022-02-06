The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone.

She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.

With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.

But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've ever seen? Was it an awe-inspiring performance, or witnessing the eyes of the world on the UK for the 2012 Olympics, perhaps?

Nope, it was a herd of cows.

The Queen Loves Cows | wisGEMS ITV

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In one of the most wholesome clips the internet has seen over recent tears, the Queen couldn’t hide her delight after seeing cattle being paraded as part of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration.

While she looked pretty unmoved throughout most of the event hosted by Ant and Dec, the moment she saw some Jersey and Red Sussex cows in the arena left her overjoyed.

She lit up after seeing them brought before her, and let out a shriek of delight, turning to the late Prince Phillip to share her excitement.

It’s our favourite clip of the Queen on the internet – and the one we’re choosing to celebrate her jubilee by rewatching.

Perhaps we shouldn’t have been so surprised about her reaction – she is after all a great lover of animals.

The Queen couldn't contain her excitement ITV

In fact, she’s a keen breeder of cows herself, and actually has the biggest herd of Sussex cows in the world at her Windsor estate.

They must be the most pampered cows in the world, too, after it was revealed a few years ago that the cattle sleep on waterbeds.

The revelation came from an episode of Countryfile, which also focused on her love for horses and Corgis.

Meanwhile, celebrations are underway ahead of Sunday, when the Queen will become the first British sovereign in history to reach the milestone of 70 years on the throne.

Her reign should earn Elizabeth a royal epithet like those of her predecessors such as William the Conqueror, Edward the Confessor and Alfred the Great, said royal historian Hugo Vickers.

“I’ve always thought she should be called Elizabeth the Steadfast," Vickers told The Associated Press. "I think it’s a perfect way of describing her. She wasn’t necessarily expecting to be queen, and she embraced that duty.’

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.