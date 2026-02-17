Reconstruction of original YouTube page joins V&A collection

A reconstruction of the original YouTube watchpage has been acquired by the Victoria & Albert Museum, offering the public a chance to “step back in time”.

Bringing a piece of digital history to the museum’s holdings, the acquisition also features the first video ever uploaded to the site titled Me at the zoo by YouTube co-founder, Jawed Karim,

From February 18, the public will be able to see the recording of the YouTube watch page along with Karim’s 19-second clip which was uploaded to the platform on April 23 2005.

Neal Mohan, chief executive at YouTube, said: “By reconstructing the original 2005 watchpage, we aren’t just showing a video; we are inviting the public to step back in time to the beginning of a global, cultural phenomenon.

“It is a proud moment to see this piece of digital history housed in the V&A where we hope it will inspire generations to come.”

The YouTube homepage as displayed on a computer screen in October 2006 (Alamy/PA)

The video, which has been viewed nearly 380 million times and received more than 18 million likes, was filmed by a digital camera and marked a key turning point in user-generated content and ways media could be created and consumed.

It also became one of the early examples of user interface design conventions such as badges, rating buttons, sharing and recommendation features which have largely become standard features across media platforms today.

Corinna Gardner, senior curator of design and digital at the V&A, said: “This snapshot of YouTube during the early days of web 2.0 marks an important moment in history of the internet and digital design.

“The acquisition opens new storytelling opportunities for us to showcase and explore the ways in which the internet has shaped our world, from the birth of mainstream video sharing platforms through to today’s hyper visual world and the media and creator economy that go with it.

“In addition, the ability to work with YouTube to bring the early watchpage into the collection, has enabled us to forge new ground in how we collect and preserve complex digital objects for the future.”

The V&A worked with YouTube to rebuild the design and experience of the platform from December 8 2006 – the oldest timestamp documented online via The Internet Archive, a non-profit that stewards the history of the internet.

The process of reconstruction will also be explored in a mini display at V&A East Storehouse, with the acquisition building on the V&A’s commitment to collecting and preserving digital design.

Previous digital acquisitions include WeChat, Flappy Bird, EUKI, and the design for the mosquito emoji.