Forget the gym - short bursts of activity can transform your health

The initial burst of enthusiasm for fitness that often accompanies the start of a new year can quickly wane as daily life takes over. However, new research offers a refreshing perspective, suggesting that a rigorous gym schedule isn't the only path to health; short, vigorous bursts of activity, such as climbing stairs or running for a bus, can be equally effective.

A study conducted by researchers in China, involving 96,408 participants from the UK Biobank, analysed health data over seven years. It revealed that individuals who engaged in more vigorous exercise had a lower risk of all diseases, and a significant correlation between vigorous activity and a reduced risk of eight common health conditions: heart disease, irregular heartbeat, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, long-term lung conditions, chronic kidney disease, dementia, and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, which include arthritis and psoriasis. Notably, those engaging in more vigorous activity saw their risk of dementia drop by 63 per cent compared to people who did no such activity. The researchers suggested that these benefits remained substantial even when the time spent exercising intensely was modest.

This concept of integrating brief periods of intense movement into one's day is often termed 'exercise snacking', and we spoke to fitness experts to understand what it entails and how it can be incorporated into daily life. Monty Simmons, a London-based personal trainer and founder of Move with Monty, explains: "The idea is that you can break up your day with little snacks of activity, rather than just a ‘main meal’ (main workout), to keep your body limber, stop it from getting stiff and to get rid of any excess energy." He adds, "The idea is that you basically take yourself away from your desk and move for five or ten minutes." Darren Sealy, coach and co-founder of Flow State Fit Club, concurs, describing it as a "mini workout" that "will raise your heart rate and boost your cardio and metabolic conditioning." Sealy notes that "The effects of these short bursts of activity, which are usually no more than five minutes to 10 minutes at a time, can really compound throughout the week if you do them regularly."

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Beyond the long-term health benefits, exercise snacking offers immediate physical advantages. Simmons points out it is "good for reducing feelings of stiffness and pain," and can help "counteracting slouching at your desk and can help improve your posture." He also highlights its role in elevating heart rate variability throughout the day and increasing daily calorie burn through accumulated activity.

Incorporating these 'snacks' into a daily routine can be straightforward. For those working from home, Simmons suggests stepping away from the desk for five to ten minutes to perform a few chosen exercises in a different room. In an office environment, a coffee break can be repurposed for a brisk walk or more subtle stretches. Consistency is key, as Sealy advises: "If you do a short burst of activity at the same time every day then you’re building a habit in your brain, so you know that each morning you are going to do your five-minute exercise snack, for example, which helps you build consistency."

Simmons recommends focusing on three main types of movement for these short bursts: stretching, cardio, and strength. Stretching helps "reduce stiffness and increase blood flow." Cardio can involve "taking the stairs, getting off the bus early, walking fast, doing some star jumps, jogging on the spot or going for a little jog around the block." For strength, he suggests "front lunges, push ups or sit ups," encouraging a mix of all three.

Several specific exercises can be easily integrated. For desk workers, standing back bends are particularly beneficial. Simmons recommends: "You basically stand up, have your feet shoulder-width apart and have your fingers interlaced in front of you. You reach them up and overhead and look up at the ceiling, and then just lean back a little bit." He adds, "You’ll get a really nice stretch in your abs, and a bit of activation of your upper back muscles, and that can be great for just reversing that slouched, crunched-over sitting posture."

Another effective move is the 'good morning'. Simmons instructs: "For a good morning, you stand up with your feet shoulder-width apart and put your hands behind your head and stand tall, looking forward. Then you sit your hips back, keeping your knees only a little bit bent, but mostly straight, and you lean forward so that your chest points to the floor. You should feel the stretch in your hamstrings and the activation of your back muscles. Then you go all the way up to standing again using your glutes and hamstrings." He concludes it's a "really nice way to wake up your back and activate the posterior chain, which often gets doesn’t get much love if you’re sat down all day."

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For a comprehensive approach, Sealy advocates for bodyweight exercises, advising: "Keep it simple and pick one upper body, one lower body, and one core exercise, and then find a quiet place to do them." He suggests a routine of planks, squats, and push-ups, starting with 30 seconds per exercise and performing the routine three times. "Then gradually build up the time and consistency as your fitness increases," he adds. "Eventually you could have a quick five-minute bodyweight workout routine that’s optimising your upper, lower and midsection, and will be ticking a lot of boxes," he concludes.

This flexible and accessible approach offers a powerful way to boost overall health, proving that even small, consistent efforts can yield significant results.