Robot vacuum cleaner escapes for an entire day from Travelodge in Cambridge

A robot vacuum cleaner managed to avoid its regular duties at Travelodge hotel after dashing for the exit door and going on loose in Cambridge.

After it continued to zoom past the front door of the Orchard Park hotel, it was then nowhere to be found for the entire day, BBC reported.

In an effort to track down the rebellious robot, a staff member at the hotel took to social media to ask the public if they had spotted the machine out and about in the city and if so, to return it to the hotel.

"...today we had one of our new robot vacuums run for its life! They normally sense the lip at the entrance and turn around, but this one decided to make a run for it," they wrote in a since-deleted post on Reddit.

The staff member recalled that 15 minutes had passed before they noticed the machine was missing and noted that "by that time it could have made it anywhere."

"If you happen to see it, there is a drink at the bar for you upon its return. They aren't compatible with any other charger or docking station so they are useless once drained. I'm thinking someone probably took it at this point but here is hoping. I miss my lil buddy. Thanks."









People couldn't help but see the funny side of the bizarre situation and joked in the comments.

One person wrote: "IT HAS NO NATURAL PREDATORS."

"Probably shacked up with a robot-lawnmower by now. Within weeks, we'll hear the pitter-patter of tiny robot feet. We're doomed," another person said.

Someone else added: "It realised it was in Orchard Park and thought it was a single graduate professional, it's be living in a 6-person HMO by now."

So, what happened to the robot vacuum cleaner in the end?

Its adventure came to an end on Friday after it was discovered settled under a hedge near the front drive by one of the hotel's cleaners - a human one.

After being cleaned up, the hotel has said it "is now back sitting happily on a shelf with the rest of its robot vacuum family," BBC reported.

Glad to hear there was a robot reunion.