Roman Abramovich has been hit by sanctions from the UK government as part of the clampdown on Russian assets following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The owner of Chelsea football club is one of seven wealthy Russians who had sanctions placed on them today.

A government statement said Abramovich will have his assets frozen. He will be prohibited from carrying out any transactions with UK individuals and businesses, as well as facing a travel ban and further transport sanctions.

The UK government said that Abramovich “has had a close relationship [with Putin] for decades” and had obtained “financial benefit or other material benefit” from the Russian president and government – something the Chelsea owner previously denied.

It’s the biggest sports news story of the year so far with Chelsea fans waiting to see just how much the club will be affected, but the only thing people can talk about is the way the UK Government announced it on social media.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office posted a bizarre graphic on their social media pages, which featured the word “sanctioned” in bold red letters, coming in for mockery online.

Some compared it to over the top graphics for TV shows, with one saying: “Thinking about the person who sat for an hour making these Channel 4 documentary graphics.”

“Why did they make it look like a Netflix documentary,” another added.

“What year 8 made these graphics pls,” a user said.

One more also added: “Took them this long to announce it because they were working on their Crimewatch graphic.”

Earlier today, British culture secretary Nadine Dorries said during the Abramovic announcement: “Today the government has announced further sanctions against persons linked to the Russian Government.

“This list includes Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club.

“Our priority is to hold those who have enabled the Putin regime to account. Today’s sanctions obviously have a direct impact on Chelsea and its fans. We have been working hard to ensure the club and the national game are not unnecessarily harmed by these important sanctions.”

She added that a special licence will be issued to Chelsea Football Club to allow them to compete.

