Viewers tuning into Russia state TV for Vladimir Puting’s Victory Day address got more than they bargained for, after hackers hijacked his speech with a message about the Ukrainian invasion.

The president was humiliated during the coverage of his appearance at Moscow's Red Square, which took place on Monday.

Victory Day marks Russia's 1945 victory over Nazis Germany, but the coverage took an unexpected turn as hackers posted a message highlight the reality of the war in Ukraine.

The hack impacted a number of television channels and changed the names of programmes to read: "The blood of thousands of Ukrainians and hundreds of their children is on your hands. TV and the authorities lie. No to war."

The damning incident comes after Putin claimed in his address that Russian troops are “fighting for the motherland, its future” and said the “special military operation” was necessary, the “right decision” and one that had been provoked by the West.

"You are fighting for the Motherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of World War II," he said, according to the New Daily.

"So that there is no place in the world for executioners, castigators and Nazis."

“The death of every soldier and officer is painful for us,” Putin told audiences, before saying that the state would do “everything” it could to look after bereaved families.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had his own message on the day and released a video message to mark the occasion.

