Mother calls out school for putting duct tape on daughter's ripped jeans

A mum has blasted a school after they reportedly duct-taped her daughter's ripped jeans for breaking the dress code.

In a viral TikTok clip that's racked up almost 4 million views, @shanahdrummond2 recorded herself asking the administrator whether they found it "acceptable" to put duct tape on her daughter's skin.

The end photo showed her daughter's jeans bandaged with bright red tape on both thighs.

"Am I overreacting, or am I justified in being p***ed off that the school thought it was acceptable to put duct tape on my child’s skin?" the mum wrote as the caption. "I feel the school should’ve called me if they needed to change her pants."

She went on to explain how she has never had an issue with the dress code before, and how this occasion left her daughter feeling "humiliated" and tried to hide it with her coat.

The mum added that her "daughter has eczema & sensitive skin and if she didn't text us, she would've sat all day with duct tape irritating her legs."

The video was soon flooded with thousands of comments, with one saying: "Dress code or not, you call the parents and tell them to bring a change of clothes. You don’t put tape on someone’s child!"

Another added: "The issue isn’t wether or not she was in dress code, it’s that they put duct tape on her w/o giving her the choice to call home for new clothes instead."

Meanwhile a third wrote: "All of us with adhesive allergies are horrified."

In a follow-up clip, the mum said it wasn't the dress code that infuriated her, it was the fact they applied duct tape.

She reiterated: "My daughter suffers from skin conditions and allergies – and duct tape is not safe for her skin."

