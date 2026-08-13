Second World War veterans with combined age of 300 take off in Spitfires

Second World War veterans with a combined aged of 300 years have taken off in Spitfire planes above Kent.

Family and fellow veterans watched as the three ex-servicemen from the King’s Royal Rifle Corps, the South Staffordshire Regiment and the Highland Light Infantry boarded their flights from Biggin Hill on Thursday morning.

The journeys were paid for by a charity run by black cab drivers that organises activities for ex-military personnel.

South Staffordshire Regiment’s Ivan Staines, 99, was photographed wearing his medals as he played with his great-grandson Alfie Rose, five, in the hangar.

Second World War veterans Paul Terry, 101, (left) and Ivan Staines, 99, greet each other ahead of their flights (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Mr Staines served in the Home Guard from 1942 to 1944, when he was called up to fight in mainland Europe aged 18.

He was transferred to the South Staffordshire Regiment and later deployed to Palestine.

Meanwhile, the daughter of Alfred Cooley, 100, said her father was fulfilling his wish by flying in the plane.

Mr Cooley signed up to the Highland Light Infantry’s 5th Battalion the day before D-Day.

After eight weeks’ training, aged 18, he landed in a liberated France and travelled towards the German border through Belgium and the Netherlands.

In a statement through organisers, his daughter Ann Crossley said: “Today is the day my wonderful dad gets to fulfil his wish to fly in a Spitfire courtesy of the Taxi Charity For Military Veterans.

“We are so grateful for all the things they have done for dad, the places he has seen and the camaraderie he has experienced.

“He has so many new friends in this fantastic ‘family’ and is loving every minute of it.”

They were joined by the King’s Royal Rifle Corps’ Paul Terry, 101, who was one of three brothers who all survived the war.

Mr Terry landed in Normandy the day after D-Day and travelled through France, Belgium and Holland.

He fought in operation Market Garden to secure Nijmegen Bridge and then moved on to Arnhem.