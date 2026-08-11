‘Where is your decency?’: Trump slammed over latest attack on Joe Biden

US president Donald Trump is known to relentlessly attack his political opponents, from “Barack ‘Hussein’ Obama” to “Sleepy Joe” Biden, and that shows no sign of stopping – even amid a fresh health update from the latter’s son, Hunter, which revealed the former president and vice president’s cancer has worsened.

In an interview with the BBC on Friday, he said: “The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further.

“It’s very painful. It’s very debilitating in many respects, but he’s still out there. He’s still doing his thing. He so believes in this country.”

Taking to Truth Social the same day, Trump posted an image of the 83-year-old crouching down to take a shot in golf, accompanied with the text: “Biden isn’t even a 100 Handicap.”

The Republican’s response has been met with widespread condemnation on X/Twitter days later:

Majid Padellan, known online as Brooklyn Dad Defiant, commented: “For f***’s sake, where is your decency??? Have you lost no one to cancer?”:

One account commented: “Joe Biden is battling cancer, Americans can’t afford gas and groceries , and Trump is such a lowlife, he can’t stop comparing himself to the former president who gave this country its best economy in decades”:

“He really can’t stop talking about Biden and Obama,” wrote Republicans Against Trump:

And another X/Twitter user said: “F*** everyone who supports Donald Trump”:

It wasn’t the only golf-related post shared by Trump to Truth Social last week, as he also posted an AI-generated video of him riding a golf buggy with South African golfer Gary Player:





Unlike past content created by Trump using artificial intelligence – where the president is seen manning a fighter jet or sporting military uniform – the video of Trump with Player is connected to a real-life event, though the 80-year-old did not share real-life images.

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