Superman star David Corenswet to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Superman star David Corenswet is to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The 32-year-old US star will read What Does Daddy Do? by Rachel Bright on the BBC children’s channel on Friday at 6.50pm.

What Does Daddy Do? follows the story of Daisy, who wonders what her father does all day while she is at nursery.

David Corenswet will read What Does Daddy Do? on the BBC children’s channel (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

She knows that Dexter’s father is a fireman and Rosie’s dad is a doctor, but Daisy is not sure what her father does all day, despite knowing he has “mountains of paperwork to climb”, and he always has to “fly” and his boss is a dragon.

Corenswet plays Superman in James Gunn’s remake of the classic superhero movie, with the character, whose everyday alter ego is Clark Kent, having made his first appearance on the big screen in 1978.

He is joined in the cast by Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor and Marvellous Mrs Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan as Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane.

The new film has been described as “the true beginning of the DC Universe” and sees Twisters actor Corenswet protecting Earth from Hoult’s scheming villain.

Corenswet has also appeared in CBS Sherlock Holmes drama Elementary, Netflix political thriller House Of Cards, and Netflix comedy drama film Look Both Ways.

CBeebies Bedtime Story is on weekdays at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer, with more than 300 episodes available on the iPlayer CBeebies channel.

Other previous CBeebies readers include Olivia Colman, Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish, Lewis Hamilton, Harry Styles, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hardy, Sir Elton John, and Idris Elba.

Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose-Ayling Ellis read the first ever story in British Sign Language, rugby champion Rob Burrow read the first story told using an eye-controlled computer, and cyclist Lora Fachie read the first ever braille story on the show.