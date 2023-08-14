News
Boy luckily survives after falling off 100ft Grand Canyon

A 13-year-old boy has miraculously survived after slipping and falling nearly 100ft (30m) at the Grand Canyon.

Wyatt Kauffman was rescued by crew almost two hours after falling off a ledge at the tourist site, located in the US state of Arizona.

He was flown to hospital with serious injuries, including nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, a broken hand and a collapsed lung, but has since been discharged.

Wyatt told a local television station he had fallen while moving out of the way so tourists could take pictures.

He said he had been squatting down and holding onto a rock with one hand when he lost his grip and fell back.

"After the fall, I don't remember anything after that," he told Phoenix television station KPNX.

"I just remember somewhat waking up and being in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter and getting on a plane and getting here."

"We're extremely grateful for the work of everyone," said Wyatt's father, Brian Kauffman.

"We're just lucky we're bringing our kid home in a car in the front seat instead of in a box."

Other members of his family told KPNX they intended to take a road trip home to replace the memories of the fall.

