Three OnlyFans models have laughed off accusations of “predatory” behaviour after they invited teenage fans, including virgins , to film explicit content with them.

Bonnie Blue, 24, Kay Manuel, 21, and Leilani May, 25, who are all based in Australia, were fiercely condemned after they launched an X-rated recruitment drive aimed at high school leavers getting ready to enjoy so-called “schoolies” celebrations.

In an advert that swiftly went viral online, Manuel announced: “To anyone in Australia who doesn’t know what ‘schoolies’ is, it’s basically when you finish your 13 years of schooling you go and have a good time partying.”

She confirmed that she and her two pornstar pals were preparing to start filming content on the Gold Coast and they were looking for some eager teens to join them.

“There is [sic] no size or height requirements although you do need to be 18+,” she clarified before instructing viewers to “tag all your friends”.

To apply, prospective participants simply needed to send her a DM on Instagram, she said, adding: “Follow me and we will get talking. Mwah.”

Manuel, Blue and May were swiftly branded “disgusting” by media outlets and fellow content creators alike, with one fellow adult entertainer saying: “As someone who participates in the pornography industry, this is really messed up. You are coercing eighteen-year-old boys into pornography.”

She then pointed out: “If the roles [were] reversed, and it was a bunch of women being coerced and a bunch of men going down to the Gold Coast to coerce young women into pornography, we'd all be up in arms.

“Just because you're women, it doesn't make it OK. And as a community and as an industry, we really should be doing better and holding each other accountable.”

However, such criticism doesn’t seem to have phased the trio. Indeed, they have dismissed the concerns as unfounded and instead celebrated the fruits of the controversy.

“These people are 18 – they’re consenting adults,” May told local paper The Gold Coast Bulletin .

“A lot of people have an issue with the fact these people are 18,” she went on. “The negative comments are like, ‘What if they’re 17?’. They’re not 17, we check ID, we have a process – they are consenting and they are signing consent forms.

“As for any ‘barely legal’ comments – there’s no in-between with the law, when it comes to legal age, it’s black and white.”

Indeed, May and Blue insisted that the controversial idea came from the so-called schoolies themselves.

“We started getting messages, ‘I’ll be here (the Gold Coast) for Schoolies, let’s film content,’ and we laughed – we only filmed with established creators and then thought ‘Why not’,” Blue explained.

May also stressed that consent was at the heart of the whole enterprise.

“The first thing we do is we tell them they can’t drink until after filming. They have to be sober – they’re signing legal documents,” she insisted.

She and Blue then clarified that participants could choose to keep their faces out of shot, citing comfort as “key”.

“It’s entirely their call and what they’re comfortable with,” May explained. “They take part in the filming, we practice safe sex, and we as sex workers are checked every two weeks.

“They get a copy of the full edited video. If they don’t want to do it, they don’t reach out – it’s their choice.”

All three women have since mocked the resulting maelstrom, with each of them showing off how much money they made from the gambit.

In one video , captioned ‘It’s been so hard’, Manuel pretended to be crying as she addressed "everything that’s been happening with all the media and everything coming at me because of the Schoolies thing.”

Sniffing, she then buried her face in two large handfuls of $50 (Australian) bills.

In a follow-up clip , she thanked all her detractors for “all the nasty comments” as she showed off how much she’d earned in a single day.

Pointing to a financial statement, she revealed that on 1 December, she made a staggering $51,147.24 (£26,856).

Meanwhile, Blue and May shared an excerpt from an interview in which the trio were asked if they were “turned off” by the fact that their teenage collaborators were in their “school uniforms” just weeks earlier.

“Not at all,” May replied, before Blue chipped in: “We love a guy in uniform.”

