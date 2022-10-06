At least 34 people have been killed in a mass shooting in Thailand when a gunman opened fire at a daycare centre on Thursday (October 6).

The man, believed to be a former policeman, killed his wife and child before turning the gun on himself. He was previously discharged from his position for drug-related issues, police reported.

District official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters that the man entered the daycare in the Nong Bua Lamphu province during lunchtime and first shot four or five staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant.

"At first people thought it was fireworks," Boonsom added.

Among the victims were 22 children.

According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack.

Earlier, police said he was last seen driving a white-four-door Toyota pick-up truck with Bangkok registration plates.

"The prime minister has expressed his condolences on the shooting incident which resulted in 30 deaths," a government spokesperson said.

People can also contact the Thai Royal Embassy on +44 (0) 207 589 2944 or email csinfo@thaiembassyuk.org.uk.

They are located at Royal Thai Embassy, 29-30 Queen's Gate, London, SW7 5JB

