Iconic French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has died aged 73.

In an official post to his Instagram account, a representative for the designer penned: "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace."



While he retired from his own label in 2002, the forward-thinking fashion titan was renowned for combining Surrealism, sci-fi, and fetish into his garments. During his incredible career, he has dressed the likes of Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, George Michael, David Bowie, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Rihanna and many more.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who walked twice for Mugler in the '90s, perfectly summed up his work, saying: "Even his archive collection today seems futuristic."

Beyonce paid tribute to the late designer who designed the costumes for her 2009 I am… World Tour.

On her official website, the singer posted a black and white photo of Mugler with 'Rest In Peace' above it.

Many more followed suit and took to social media to pay their respects.

Model Georgia May Jagger commented: "I cannot believe this is true sending love to you all. Thierry was a force of creativity and kindness." While Bella Hadid added, "Nonononono" along with a sad emoji.

Along with a snap of the pair together, Diana Ross tweeted: "I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives."

"Devastating. Rip to an absolute legend," RuPaul's Drag Race winner Aquaria added.



Fans of the famed French designer also turned to Twitter to pay respects towards one of the greatest couturiers in history.

































The designer, who launched his brand in the early 1970s, extended his name to beyond fashion and launched a successful perfume line in the 1990s.



He was known for his architectural designs, playing around with shapes – he favoured a cinched waist with broad shoulders – while always accentuating and showing off the female form.

In 2019 he designed Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit, a body-hugging latex dress that looked like she was dripping wet.

She is quoted as telling US Vogue at the event: "This is the first time in 20 years Mr Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler.

"So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour.

"This is about eight months in the making.

"He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping."

Rest in peace, Mugler.