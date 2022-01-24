Iconic French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has died aged 73.
In an official post to his Instagram account, a representative for the designer penned: "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace."
While he retired from his own label in 2002, the forward-thinking fashion titan was renowned for combining Surrealism, sci-fi, and fetish into his garments. During his incredible career, he has dressed the likes of Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, George Michael, David Bowie, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Rihanna and many more.
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who walked twice for Mugler in the '90s, perfectly summed up his work, saying: "Even his archive collection today seems futuristic."
Beyonce paid tribute to the late designer who designed the costumes for her 2009 I am… World Tour.
On her official website, the singer posted a black and white photo of Mugler with 'Rest In Peace' above it.
Many more followed suit and took to social media to pay their respects.
Model Georgia May Jagger commented: "I cannot believe this is true sending love to you all. Thierry was a force of creativity and kindness." While Bella Hadid added, "Nonononono" along with a sad emoji.
Along with a snap of the pair together, Diana Ross tweeted: "I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives."
I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our livespic.twitter.com/Z3ggaVjK2D— Ms. Ross (@Ms. Ross) 1642988242
"Devastating. Rip to an absolute legend," RuPaul's Drag Race winner Aquaria added.
Fans of the famed French designer also turned to Twitter to pay respects towards one of the greatest couturiers in history.
we lost one of the most imaginative creators today. rip manfred thierry mugler (1948-2022)pic.twitter.com/kTccl4RacA— \ud83e\uddb7 olivia (@\ud83e\uddb7 olivia) 1642981381
His impact on fashion cannot be overstated. His collections often had more than fifty looks but all of them were individually resplendent and could\u2019ve been the closing look for any other collection by any other designer. \nRIP Manfred Thierry Muglerpic.twitter.com/JuFmR3h3Z9— \u2606 (@\u2606) 1642979986
Mugler is one of those designers who is so iconic that references to him appear everywhere. He is THE blueprint. Like so many other greats, there is an aesthetic language he developed that we take for granted today because it\u2019s so ubiquitous. It\u2019s woven into the fabric of fashion— Cora Harrington (@Cora Harrington) 1642983288
rest in peace to one of the greatest and most inspirational designers to ever do it, manfred thierry muglerpic.twitter.com/IqgjAOcWWE— sydney sweeney\u2019s whore (@sydney sweeney\u2019s whore) 1642979204
mugler fall 1995 haute couture. this show was the 20th anniversary of the brand, and is dubbed as the "WOODSTOCK OF FASHION." 300 looks. 60 minutes. it wasn't a fashion show---it was a spectacle. nobody has ever done it like manfred thierry mugler.pic.twitter.com/gaEjsGBtLm— \ud835\udcc2\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcce\ud835\udcb6 (@\ud835\udcc2\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcce\ud835\udcb6) 1642981550
One of my all time favorite Thierry Mugler looks. Rest In Peace to one of the greatest Designers of all time. #MUGLERpic.twitter.com/GmHYEtesTM— \u064b (@\u064b) 1642981089
manfred mugler, your legacy will live on foreverpic.twitter.com/AbEIEe50E1— sydney sweeney\u2019s whore (@sydney sweeney\u2019s whore) 1642982547
The designer, who launched his brand in the early 1970s, extended his name to beyond fashion and launched a successful perfume line in the 1990s.
He was known for his architectural designs, playing around with shapes – he favoured a cinched waist with broad shoulders – while always accentuating and showing off the female form.
In 2019 he designed Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit, a body-hugging latex dress that looked like she was dripping wet.
She is quoted as telling US Vogue at the event: "This is the first time in 20 years Mr Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler.
"So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour.
"This is about eight months in the making.
"He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping."
Rest in peace, Mugler.