Police hunting thieves who stole Britain’s ugliest sheep

Police are hunting thieves who stole Scuzzy, 'Britain’s ugliest sheep', who was last seen playing in a field near her Northumberland home.

She was born with deformed features which means she only has one eye and her mouth is twisted into a fixed moody grimace.

Fans on social media quickly called her 'Britain’s ugliest sheep' after snaps of her wonky expressions were posted online.

Her owner Michelle Pouton jokingly named her Scuzzy and kept her as a pet on the farm she runs near St Oswald’s Way on the edge of Rothbury.

Michelle, 60, fears Scuzzy may have been stolen on account of her bizarre features.

She said: “She was one of four lambs who was born but was the only one with a disfigured face.

“I instantly grew to love her and took her in as a pet. She’s never wanted to be with the other sheep and she just follows me around the farm.

SWNS









“I’m devastated she’s gone," Michelle said. "I can only think that perhaps someone saw her and felt sorry for her so took her in not knowing she was a loved pet."

Michelle added that Scuzzy might be known for being 'Britain's ugliest sheep," but she desperately wants her back.

Michelle has launched a major appeal on Facebook with pictures of Scuzzy in a desperate bid for information.

She said: “If Scuzzy had been run over or fell into a ditch, someone would have seen her and let me know.

“I’ve had the bin men and the lads who collect dead animals from farms, check hedgerows and fields but there have been no sightings.

“In desperation, I contacted the police and the sergeant told me in 22 years he’d never investigated a case like this one.

“We don’t care who has got Scuzzy or why she was taken, we just want her home.”

Michele is even liaising with an animal charity which has said they will put up a reward for information leading to her safe return.





Credit: SWNS.

