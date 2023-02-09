TikTok executive comes out as non-binary

A top executive at social media company TikTok has come out as non-binary and identifies as "both a woman and non-binary”.

Vanessa Pappas, the chief operating officer at TikTok, revealed their news in a post shared on LinkedIn and Twitter.

In an 11-tweet thread on Twitter, Pappas shared that they largely go by the name “V” in their personal life and explained that along with she/her pronouns they also use they/them, and identify as “being both a woman and non-binary”.

Pappas shared that they are pansexual and are raising children in a same-sex relationship with their partner of more than 20 years.

Pappas wrote: “Most recently our conversation has focused on gender identity. In my personal life, I primarily go by V and more recently they/them.

“Since representation matters, I recognize the importance of language in identifying & affirming gender differences. As a parent I also want to set an example on how its ok to represent yourself in a way that you most identify with & to have pride & to celebrate such difference.”

They continued: “So how to best address me? I use both they/them and she/her as I still very much value my identity as being both a woman and non-binary. I don’t worry if you don’t use V or they/them all the time, but I do appreciate the effort to recognize my preferences. Thank you.”

Pappas revealed they wanted to share the news publicly in part because of their professional position in order to demonstrate that “difference is accepted and welcomed at TikTok”.

