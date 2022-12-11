Several maternity nurses at an Atlanta hospital have come under fire for mocking patients as part of a challenge on TikTok.

The minute-long video has since been removed from the platform but still making its way across the platform. It shows the nurses sharing their "icks" with patients.

"My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs, and it’s still in your hands," one nurse said.



"When the dad comes outside and asks for a paternity test right outside the room door," another added.

In a statement issued on Friday (9 December), Emory Healthcare said it has "taken appropriate actions with the former employees" but did not share whether the women were fired.

It read: "We are aware of a TikTok video that included disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown.

We have investigated the situation and taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video."









They added: "This video does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care and falls short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate."



Fellow TikTokers were outraged by the clip, with one aspiring nurse writing: "What pi**es me off, is being an L&D nurse is my DREAM job, and there’s so many that act like the job is an inconvenience."

Another added: "This makes me terrified to have my baby in May and what the nurses are going to think."

Meanwhile, one jumped to their defence, penning: "Yall act like nurses aren’t people… ofc they feel things. And some of these are very valid."

